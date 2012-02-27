Syria warns West: Arming opposition is 'big mistake' - Haaretz Daily Newspaper | Israel News

Syria warns West: Arming opposition is 'big mistake'
The Syrian regime here reveals its most haunting fear.
All Americans, whether on humanitarian or 2nd Amendment grounds should support the arming of Syrian freedom fighters.
